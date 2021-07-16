HALIFAX -- For the third day in a row, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Public Health also said Friday that there were 14 recoveries since Thursday, lowering the province's total of active cases to eight.

"Today, we have active cases in the single digits for the first time in a while," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Our case numbers have steadily decreased the past few weeks and today we are reporting three days in a row with no new cases. If we'd like to continue this trend, we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible and follow all the public health measures."

Of the eight active cases, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread, Public Health said in a news release.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,626 tests on Thursday.

"There were 4,096 tests administered between July 9 and 15 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Cole Harbour, Mount Uniacke, Dartmouth, Prospect, Bedford and Sydney," Public Health said in a news release.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has administered 1,193,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccine; of those, 470,591 are second doses.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province.

Testing is open to anyone and can be convenient for out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia, public health said in a release.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: