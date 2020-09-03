HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There are still six active cases in the province.

This is the third day in a row that Nova Scotia has reported no new COVID-19 cases, despite a significant increase in testing.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,335 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

The provincial government previously confirmed to CTV News that the recent increase in COVID-19 testing is due to the routine testing of post-secondary students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic Canada.

All post-secondary students entering Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic provinces are being tested for COVID-19 three times during their 14-day isolation period.

To date, Nova Scotia has 77,685 negative test results.

There are 1,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,014 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving six active cases in the province.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 55 cases

central zone: 909 cases

northern zone: 67 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 6.