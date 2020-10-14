HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are still four active cases in the province and one person remains in hospital, in the intensive care unit.

Nova Scotia has now gone four days without reporting a new case of COVID-19.

The province last reported three new cases on Saturday, in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

Two of the latest cases are related to travel outside Canada while the third case is a close contact. The people are self-isolating, as required.

More information is expected at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m. AT.

401 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 401 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. No new cases were identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 102,273 negative test results.

There are 1,092 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,023 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving four active cases in the province.

There is still one person in hospital, in the intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 56 cases

central zone: 914 cases

northern zone: 68 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Oct. 18.