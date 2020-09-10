HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. One more person has recovered, leaving only two active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia has gone three days without reporting a new case of the novel coronavirus.

The last case was reported Monday in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang provided an update Wednesday, stating that the case involves a home-care nurse who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in May.

Strang said the case was considered resolved, but the person recently tested positive again. Health officials aren’t certain whether it’s a case of reinfection or if they are still detecting residual virus. If it is a case of reinfection, they aren’t certain how or where the person was exposed to COVID-19.

Public health has been following up with household and close social contacts and working with the home-care agency to determine each client’s risk of exposure.

Strang said the case is still under investigation. No further information was provided on Thursday.

1,008 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,008 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 81,596 negative test results.

There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,019 cases are now considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 55 cases

central zone: 910 cases

northern zone: 67 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

UPDATED LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Last week, the province reduced the number of COVID-19 symptoms for which health officials are screening.

The provincial government said the updated list of symptoms reflects the current epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 20.