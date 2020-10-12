HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with four active cases remaining in the province.

To date, the province has had 1,092 confirmed cases, 65 deaths, and 1,023 resolved cases.

There is still one person in hospital in the intensive care unit as a result of COVID-19.

According to the province's website, Nova Scotia has had a total of 101,310 negative tests of the virus.

Positive cases in the region range in age from under 10 to over 90. Of those, 61 per cent were women, and 39 per cent were men.

Nova Scotia last reported a new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, when it announced three new cases in the Central zone, which includes Halifax.

CASES BY ZONE

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 56 cases

Central zone: 914 cases

Northern zone: 68 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has once again been extended to Oct. 18, unless government terminates or extends it.