N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases

Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.

To date, 617 people in the province have died from the disease.

The report also shows a drop in new cases and a slight decrease in COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Since December 2021, the average age of a person who has died from the virus in Nova Scotia is 83.

The data in Thursday’s report covers Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions is down slightly over the last week, from 36 to 35 this week.

As of Tuesday, 40 people were in Nova Scotia hospitals with COVID-19 -- a decrease of three people since the province's last update. Seven of those patients are receiving treatment in intensive care.

The median age of a person in hospital with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia is 77.

NEW CASES

Nova Scotia is reporting 671 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, down from 792 cases reported last week.

VACCINATION

To date, 81.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have had two or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 3.4 per cent have had one dose, and 14.7 per cent have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The full COVID-19 data report for this week is available online.