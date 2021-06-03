HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting the province's youngest COVID-19 related death, involving a man in his 30s, along with 25 new cases on Thursday.

In Thursday's post-cabinet media availability, N.S. Premier Iain Rankin said a man in his 30s has died in the province's Central Zone. There have now been 88 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

“My thoughts and prayers on behalf of all Nova Scotians to the family and friends who are impacted by such a tragic loss,” said Rankin on Thursday. “Another reminder how deadly this virus can be and why it’s so important that we take this cautious, evidence based approach as we start to move through a slow reopening of our economy.”

Rankin also announced that of Thursday's 25 new cases, "most were located in the Central Zone", and all but three have known contacts or have travelled outside of the province. .

“It’s not a major spike but it’s a reminder of how serious our cases are, still in the 20s, and that is concerning," said Rankin.

The province has not updated their COVID-19 dashboard at this time. This article will be updated with the latest case data.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Alderney Gate Public Library (60 Alderney Dr., Dartmouth), from noon to 7 p.m.

Centennial Arena (27 Vimy Ave., Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Centre 200 (481 George St, Sydney), from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cole Harbour Place (51 Forest Hills Parkway), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax, NS), from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St., Halifax), from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

This is a developing story and will be updated.