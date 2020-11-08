HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in the province's Central Zone.

The new cases are in Central Zone, which includes the Halifax Regional Municipality. All three cases are under investigation.

"I am concerned about the recent increase in both the number of cases and public exposure notices," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a release. "We cannot become complacent about this virus. That means we all must continue to follow public health protocols, including social distancing, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene and limiting social contacts."

"Contact tracing and testing are important components of public health during a pandemic," said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia. "As positive cases are investigated public health may learn a person spent time in community settings, like a restaurant, while infectious or potentially infectious. If they are unsure that all contacts have been found, they use a public exposure notice to ensure everyone that may have been a close contact is aware and monitoring their health or getting tested if directed."

Three previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province remains at 20.

According to the dashboard, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s lab completed 722 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Nova Scotia announced four new cases on Friday in the Central zone. Two of those cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, while the other two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

CASE BREAKDOWN

To date, Nova Scotia has had 116,870 negative test results, 1,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,043 cases are now considered resolved.

Sixty-five people have died as a result of the virus.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty per cent of cases are female and 40 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 939 cases

Northern Zone: 76 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE ADVISORIES

Nova Scotia health has issued several advisories of potential COVID-19 exposure and are asking people who may have been exposed to arrange for testing.

Oct. 25: All Nations Full Gospel Church (Worshiping at Saint Andrew's United Church, 6036 Coburg Rd.) on Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Montana's BBQ and Bar (196B Chain Lake Dr.) Oct. 25 from 6:00 p.m. to close.

Anyone present at these location during these times is asked to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing whether they are symptomatic or not.

Nov. 1: BMO Soccer Centre (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Nov. 2: Canada Games Centre (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.),

The Bitter End Martini Bar (9 p.m. – close)

Public health is advising anyone who attended the Bitter End Martini Bar on Monday, Nov 2, from 9 p.m. to close, to immediately contact 811 to arrange testing, “regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.”

Nov. 3: Braemar Drive Superstore (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.),

Fit4Less Bedford (7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Fit4Less Bedford (7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Nov. 4: Gahan House (7.45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.),

Halifax Transit Route 59 (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Halifax Transit Route 59 (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Also on Sunday, N.S. health issued a correction for the seat numbers that may have been exposed on a Oct. 30 flight from Toronto to Halifax.

WestJet flight WJ 254 flew from Toronto to Halifax on Oct 30., departing from Toronto at 9:45 p.m., and landing in Halifax at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31.

N.S. health says passengers in rows 15-21, seats A, B, C are asked to call 811 for advice.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13.

DELAYS IN DELIVERING NEGATIVE TEST RESULTS

Nova Scotia Health tweeted Friday that it is experiencing delays in delivering negative COVID-19 test results by email and issues have also affected its timeline to return calls from people who left messages on the toll-free line. It says it is working to resolve the issues.

According to the Nova Scotia Health Authority's website, results are typically delivered within 48 to 72 hours of testing. However, this week, some people have been waiting even longer to find out if they have COVID-19.

The province says negative test numbers will be updated when the issue is resolved and the information is available.

Nova Scotia has reported at least one new case of COVID-19 every day since Oct. 30. Several of those cases remain under investigation.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

On Oct. 22, New Brunswick announced further restrictions related to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Campbellton-Restigouche region of northern New Brunswick. Nova Scotians are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel to that area.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a non-medical mask in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.