HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 19 active cases remaining in the province.

Two of the previously reported cases of the virus are now considered resolved.

In a news release on Friday, the province says one of the new cases is in the Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

The second case is in the Central Zone and is currently under investigation.

Neither case is linked to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park.

COVID-19 CLUSTER IN CLAYTON PARK AREA

Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said in a press conference on Friday that he is feeling less anxious about the Clayton Park area COVID-19 cluster.

“I am feeling less anxious about the cluster in Clayton Park that we announced on Monday. We’ve had no new cases associated with the cluster since Tuesday,” said Strang.

The provinces top doctor also said a mobile testing site that was supposed to be set up in the Clayton Park area for the cluster is no longer required.

“On Monday we told you the Nova Scotia Health Authority was putting plans in place to help people in that part of Halifax to access testing more quickly and easily,” explained Strang.

“And we put plans in place to stand up a temporary assessment centre at a vacant retail space in the Bayers Lake Business Park but as we’ve gone through the week, we’ve came to the conclusion this morning, that this temporary site is not actually needed.”

“However, if that changes then we can now respond quickly because we have access to this site.”

ONLINE BOOKING FOR COVID TESTS

Nova Scotia’s online booking for COVID-19 tests is now available for everyone across the province.

Nova Scotians must first complete the online self-assessment to determine if they need a COVID-19 test. If they do require a test, they will be directed to the online booking site to make an appointment.

Tests should be scheduled within 48 hours of completing the self-assessment.

CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,260 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 120,791 negative test results and 1,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,052 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty per cent of cases are female and 40 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 946 cases

Northern Zone: 77 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

COVID ALERT APP

Earlier in October, Nova Scotia Health announced that Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is now available in the province.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Nov. 29, unless the government terminates or extends it before then.

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

PREMIER CONCERNED ABOUT COMPLACENCY

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he is concerned about complacency in the region.

“I am still concerned, I think we all should be," said McNeil, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Halifax on Thursday. "One of the things that comes out of the success we’ve had in the province is complacency. We’ve all seen reports of people standing outside of bars not wearing their masks, or becoming a little more relaxed on the isolation component of this, isolating around people who are moving around the community. All of those things are concerning and it’s why we took the steps this week. The next two weeks will be absolutely critical, I think."

McNeil also said that the record daily case numbers being seen across the country reinforce his belief in the Atlantic bubble going forward.

“Many have heard me talk about wanting to open up the economy and have more access in Atlantic Canada for commerce, but when you see the tremendous surge in cases around our country right now, until we get COVID under control, the economic health and other things won’t matter," said McNeil.