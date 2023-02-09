N.S. reports two new COVID-19 deaths in latest reporting period, slight decrease in hospitalizations

Nova Scotia is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update.

The province is also reporting 25 deaths from previous reporting periods.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 753 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.

The data released in Thursday's report covers between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia Health (NSH) said there were 30 people in hospital because of COVID-19, compared to 32 the week before. Four of them are receiving treatment in intensive care.

NSH says 115 people are in hospital for other reasons, but also have COVID-19.

The health authority adds that 93 patients who are currently in hospital contracted the virus after being admitted.

NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre.

As of Monday, the province says the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 75.

NEW CASES

The province says there were 649 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to the 680 cases reported last week.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 54.1 per cent of Nova Scotians had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent had at least two doses, 3.3 per cent had at least one dose and 14.7 per cent were unvaccinated.

NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK

As of Thursday, the health authority says 124 of its employees were off work because they had COVID-19, were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows: