N.S. researcher spots first recorded case of an orca caring for another species' baby
A Halifax-based biologist is part of a research team that has documented the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species.
The team spotted a female orca -- or killer whale -- caring for a newborn long-finned pilot whale calf off Iceland when there were no other pilot whales nearby.
Elizabeth Zwamborn, a researcher at Dalhousie University, says the orca may have been trying to adopt the newborn pilot whale, as the orca has never been spotted with a calf of her own.
The team's findings have been recently published in the Canadian Journal of Zoology, in the article "First account of apparent alloparental care of a long-finned pilot whale calf."
The pilot whale calf was seen swimming in a "protected position" next to the killer whale in August 2021 on the western coast of Iceland.
Researchers say that while killer whales and long-finned pilot whales have similar social structures, the 2021 sighting was the first time scientists have recorded an orca caring for a pilot whale calf.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defense Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
One extreme to another: Canada's temperature flip-flops this weekend
Frigid air over Canada prompts extreme cold warnings for most provinces experiencing a frigid spell that’s expected to lift over the weekend.
Well-preserved 3,500-year-old bear discovered in Siberian permafrost
A brown bear that lay almost perfectly preserved in the frozen wilds of eastern Siberia for 3,500 years has undergone a necropsy by a team of scientists after it was discovered by reindeer herders on a desolate island in the Arctic.
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.
Top Zelenskyy adviser praises Canada's support for Ukraine, warns of war ramping up
It's been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine says he's grateful for Canada's support, but worries that Moscow could ramp up the war after the anniversary.
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Toronto
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario provincial police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Man who allegedly entered Toronto high school, assaulted student arrested: police
A 28-year-old man who allegedly entered a west-end Toronto high school earlier this week and placed a student in a chokehold has been arrested and charged with assault, police said.
Calgary
-
Weather too polar for penguins! Extreme cold continues in Calgary
It's so cold in Calgary that even penguins prefer to stay indoors.
-
Calgary man accused of yelling racial slurs, biting woman at bus shelter along 17 Ave SW
A 36-year-old Calgary man faces charges after allegedly spewing racial slurs and biting a woman at a bus stop in January.
-
Alberta care homes hampered by issues in deadly first wave of pandemic: auditor general
When COVID-19 hit, Alberta care homes were unprepared, severely short staffed and suffered under outdated infrastructure says Alberta’s Auditor General Doug Wylie.
Montreal
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
-
Quebec says no to further consultations on hazing in junior hockey
An extension of consultations on violence in Junior hockey and possibly other sports has been ruled out by Legault government members sitting on the parliamentary commission.
-
Low-income renters have 6 weeks to apply for a $500 housing benefit. Here's who is eligible
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Edmonton
-
Alberta care homes hampered by issues in deadly first wave of pandemic: auditor general
When COVID-19 hit, Alberta care homes were unprepared, severely short staffed and suffered under outdated infrastructure says Alberta’s Auditor General Doug Wylie.
-
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
-
Massive surge in hospitalizations of babies and young kids due to COVID recorded in 2nd year of pandemic
In the second year of the pandemic, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 skyrocketed more than 600 per cent among children aged 0-4 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
Alliston man, 32, killed in Highway 11 collision in Muskoka
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Muskoka Wednesday night.
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
London
-
Suspect allegedly tries to take officers gun after 9-1-1 calls about potential drunk driver
A London, Ont. man is facing a slew of charges after three separate calls to 9-1-1 notified police of a potential drunk driver. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. A citizen reported that a blue Hyundai SUV was driving on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed.
-
Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service
Herbert Hildebrandt has been sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine. Justice M. Poland handed down the decision in a St. Thomas courtroom on Thursday.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Cleanup underway after region smacked by storm
The cleanup is underway after a wintery mix of weather moved through the region on Wednesday evening and overnight. One of the hardest hit areas was St. Thomas, where thousands of Hydro One customers are without power.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
The school division in Winnipeg that’s changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
Ottawa
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
-
Ontario, federal government reach health-care deal
Ontario and the federal government have reached a deal in principle on health care, the province said Thursday. Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province accepted the 10-year deal Wednesday after the two sides agreed to add reviews into the deal to ensure long-term sustainability.
-
OC Transpo receiving $37.8 million boost from provincial gas tax program
The Ontario government is pumping an additional $37.8 million into the city of Ottawa's public transit coffers amid a budget crunch for OC Transpo.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council approves plan to borrow millions to cover snow removal cost
A plan to take out a loan to cover the anticipated $20 million cost of removing the snow left behind by a winter storm in December was approved by Saskatoon's city council.
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
Pipe and saddle owned by Chief Poundmaker returned to descendants in Toronto ceremony
A saddle and a ceremonial pipe owned by Chief Poundmaker were returned to his descendants at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, after being held by the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for 99 years.
Vancouver
-
Flames rip through Coquitlam home, marking the city’s 3rd residential fire in 1 week
Flames ripped through a house in Coquitlam early Thursday—the third residential fire the city has seen in a week.
-
Federal minister to announce recovery funding after B.C.'s 2021 flood: government
Canada's emergency preparedness minister is returning to the epicentre of flooding that devastated British Columbia's Fraser Valley in November 2021.
-
Efforts to remove tents from Downtown Eastside continue amid cold snap
Vancouver police and city staff attempted to clear tents and structures from a portion of the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday, as temperatures hovered around zero.
Regina
-
Mayor, city manager respond to letter that supported councillors who filed lawsuit
Mayor Sandra Masters responded to a letter sent to herself and Regina city council on Wednesday that challenged her claim of sexism against councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.
-
All of Sask., Alberta under extreme cold warnings
The entire province of Saskatchewan is under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, as arctic air continues to bring bitterly cold conditions to most of the prairies.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
Vancouver Island
-
1 dead in house fire near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP are investigating after a person was found dead following a house fire in Whiskey Creek, B.C.
-
Heavy snow prompts school closures, weather warnings on Vancouver Island
Snowfall warnings remain in effect in Greater Victoria and eastern Vancouver Island on Thursday morning. Environment Canada says another two to four centimetres of accumulation are expected before the system moves through the region by the afternoon.
-
Camosun College picks partner for campus film studio plan
Camosun College is one step closer to making its big-screen dreams a reality after the school selected a preferred partner to design and build a film studio at its campus in Saanich, B.C.