N.S. researcher spots first recorded case of an orca caring for another species' baby

Researchers studying whale species off the coast of West Iceland have documented the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species. (Orca Guardians Iceland) Researchers studying whale species off the coast of West Iceland have documented the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species. (Orca Guardians Iceland)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island