N.S. restaurant offers island experience, with sights, sounds and tastes of Bahamas

A first-of-its-kind restaurant in Nova Scotia that recently opened to the public is putting diners on 'island time.'

East Coast Conch Restaurant and Bar in Bedford, N.S., is offering the sights, sounds and tastes of the Bahamas.

Owner Leo Morris is from Nassau. He recounts growing up as a child in the sand and surf.

“I grew up with two other siblings. I mean, the Bahamas man, like it’s sun, sand and sea," he said.

Morris moved to Prince Edward Island in 2010 on a basketball scholarship to Holland College.

He says transitioning from sun to snow was a shock to his system.

"That was a really rude awakening, like how long the winter actually lasts here in Canada," said Morris.

Infusing his childhood memories into authentic Bahamian cuisine is at the core of his newly opened restaurant.

“People, when they actually do travel to the Bahamas and taste the food, they are hit with so many different flavours,” he said.

Morris hopes to become a hub for other Bahamians in the area, as well as for those curious about the culture and cuisine.

"Everybody gets home sick at some point, so having the food here, the music, the vibes, I feel really goes a long way.”

Sourcing seafood native to the Bahamas has come with its challenges. Morris says it took nearly three years to find a supplier of conch -- the Bahamas national food and a staple of Bahamian cooking.

“There’s a lot of different ways we prepare it," said Morris. "We do conch salads, conch fritters, cracked conch. For us, we have a cuisine that I feel is untouched.”

From traditional meals to their twist on some local favourites, East Coast Conch is sure to have something for everyone to dig into.