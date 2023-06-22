N.S. rolls out $10K incentive for doctors to take on sickest patients from wait list

Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson announces changes to the province's family doctor wait list in Halifax on June 22, 2023. (Sarah Plowman/CTV Atlantic) Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson announces changes to the province's family doctor wait list in Halifax on June 22, 2023. (Sarah Plowman/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island