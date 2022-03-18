N.S.'s weekly COVID-19 report shows continued virus activity; 38 in hospital due to virus Friday

Nova Scotia's weekly COVID-19 update shows continued virus activity and community spread in the province.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said data in this week's report was not unexpected.

"The pandemic is not over - and you can see that when you look at positive lab tests and hospitalizations in particular," said Strang in a news release Friday.

"We are just now starting to see the impact of phase one of our reopening plan. We are at a critical period with phase three just days away. It is more important than ever to do the things we know will keep ourselves and others safe. Get vaccinated. Get boosted if you're eligible. Wear your mask. Keep your social circles small and consistent. Stay home if you're sick, and test to protect the people you love."

Premier Tim Houston and Strang are scheduled to provide a live COVID-19 update at 3:15 p.m. Friday, which can be viewed here.

COVID-19 DATA BETWEEN MARCH 9 AND MARCH 15

DEATHS:

Nova Scotia is reporting 15 COVID-19-related deaths between March 9 and March 15.

Since the start of the Omicron wave, which began on Dec. 8, 2021, the median age of reported COVID-19 deaths is 79. Of those who died, 24 per cent were partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

To date, the province has announced 232 deaths related to COVID-19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS:

Between March 9 and March 15, Nova Scotia saw 41 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and 23 discharges.

As of Thursday, there are 38 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital:

23.7 per cent are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated

the median age is 66

NEW CASES:

There were 2,888 PCR positive lab results identified between March 9 and March 15.

VACCINES:

As of Tuesday, 87.1 per cent of Nova Scotians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, 5.1 per cent are partially vaccinated, and 7.8 per cent are unvaccinated.

As well, 63.2 per cent of Nova Scotians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose as of Tuesday.

All reported COVID-19 data can be found on the province's COVID-19 online dashboard.