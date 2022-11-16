N.S. saw increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, decrease in deaths in October: monthly report

Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and a decrease in deaths for the month of October, compared to September, according to the provincial government’s monthly COVID-19 summary.

Health officials say 27 people died from COVID-19 in October, compared to 36 people in September.

All of the 27 people who died were 70 or older and 12 lived in a long-term care facility.

The number of deaths reported for September has changed since the monthly report was released last month. The province initially reported that 14 people had died from COVID-19 in September.

“Deaths are routinely reported to Public Health through defined channels. There may be a lag in reporting a death as it does not always appear immediately in the data system due to reviews, and investigations as appropriate, by a Medical Officer of Health,” explained a government spokesperson in an email to CTV News.

“The number of deaths will change as public health surveillance receives confirmation of death investigations, and this typically impacts the more recent months.”

During the month of October, Nova Scotia reported a total of 4,769 PCR COVID-19 cases – 105 more cases than the 4,664 cases recorded in September.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Health officials say the province saw 234 hospitalizations for COVID-19 during the month of October – an increase of 29 compared to 206 hospitalizations in September.

The province says Nova Scotians aged 70 and older are almost 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those between the ages of 18 and 49. Their rate of death is also 224 higher compared to those under the age of 50.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized at nearly three times the rate, and died at three times the rate, compared to those with three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.