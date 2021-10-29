N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmacies
Biologist Andrew Hebda says Nova Scotia has 14 kinds of ticks, including the black-legged tick, which is most commonly known to transmit Lyme disease.
HALIFAX -
Nova Scotians who suffer a tick bite can now go to a pharmacy for a Lyme disease assessment.
The province announced Friday the cost will be covered by government.
It used to be that Nova Scotians who were concerned about a tick bite had to go to a physician or nurse practitioner.
Now, a pharmacist can do an assessment and determine whether a preventive antibiotic is needed.
The province says if there are symptoms of Lyme disease, such as a rash at the bite site, people should still see a doctor for treatment.
Lyme disease is a serious bacterial infection caused by bites from the black-legged tick.