N.S. says it will pay for Lyme disease assessments at pharmacies

Biologist Andrew Hebda says Nova Scotia has 14 kinds of ticks, including the black-legged tick, which is most commonly known to transmit Lyme disease. Biologist Andrew Hebda says Nova Scotia has 14 kinds of ticks, including the black-legged tick, which is most commonly known to transmit Lyme disease.

Atlantic Top Stories