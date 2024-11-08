N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony

An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.

In a newsletter sent to families last week, Sackville Heights Elementary in Middle Sackville, N.S., said it recognizes the importance of Nov. 11, and invited members of the armed forces to attend.

"We recognize and celebrate the diverse makeup of our school community, and in being responsive to our students, we warmly invite any service members who would like to attend,” said the school in the note.

“To maintain a welcoming environment for all, we kindly request that service members wear civilian clothing."

No other explanation was offered.

The decision did not sit well with many people online, including Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative leader.

Tim Houston said in a post on X Thursday evening, “the leaders at this school are disgracing themselves while demeaning the people who protect our country.”

"If the people behind this decision had a shred of the courage that our veterans have, this cowardly and insulting idea would have been rejected immediately,” he said.

"Saying Lest We Forget is a solemn promise to the fallen, our veterans and those who continue to serve that we will pass our respect and gratitude to the next generation. The decision makers at Sackville Heights Elementary School have forgotten this sacred obligation,” the post added.

Sackville Heights Elementary is pictured in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Nov. 8, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)

'The request caused harm'

In an email to families Thursday night, the principal of Sackville Heights Elementary apologized for the decision and said the school reconsidered its approach.

"The request caused harm, and I am deeply sorry for that," said Rachael Webster.

She went on to explain the initial decision was made out of concern for students at the school who come from conflict zones, noting some have expressed "discomfort with images of war which includes those of individuals in military uniforms."

Webster said the school was trying to ensure everyone taking part in the ceremony "could feel comfortable."

"I want to assure you that we have the utmost respect for what the uniform represents. As such, we have reconsidered our approach for tomorrow's ceremony,” said Webster.

"We welcome military family members to come dressed in the attire that makes them most comfortable, including uniforms."

Webster said families who are concerned about their children seeing members in uniform should reach out to her directly.

More to come…

