N.S. school staff currently on strike set to head back to bargaining table by end of week

Some employees with the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education and South Shore Regional Centre for Education say they are being treated differently than their colleagues.

“They are here because they are asking for a job parity. To have the same pay for the same work,” says Sandra Mullen, the president of the Nova Scotia Government Employees Union (NSGEU).

Mullen says in some cases, the difference is as much as $9,000 a year.

“A teacher is paid the same, MLA base salary is paid the same, whether they live in rural Nova Scotia, whether they live in downtown Halifax. That base salary is the same," says Mullen.

More than 700 staff, including educational assistants, student support workers, library support workers, early childhood educators, administration staff and IT workers, have been on strike for a week-and-a-half. Wednesday afternoon, the conciliation officer extended an invitation to the NSGEU to return to the bargaining table Friday. It’s an offer they accepted.

“It’s a move in the right direction. I feel it’s a move that should’ve been made last week. We’re now at the two week mark, and now things are starting to move. It just seems like, 'Why did it take so long?' But it definitely is a glimmer of hope,” says parent Amy Simpson.

Amy and Tyler Simpson’s daughter Willow is one of about 250 students who need extra support in school. Since the strike, she has been told to stay home.

“She has multiple PAs and school support staff. She has someone that goes with her on the bus every day to and from and then she has at least one or two essays for the day at school,” Tyler Simpson says.

“The region is offering a number of supports for pre-primary programs. Supports have been sent home, resources have been sent home. For students with medical needs, the region has looked at options to support them to remain in school and have those medical needs met,” says Nova Scotia Education Minister Becky Druhan.

Despite the resumption in talks scheduled for Friday, the NSGEU is going ahead with a planned rally Thursday at the Nova Scotia Legislature.