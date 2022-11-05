N.S. search and rescue members take part in emergency exercise

A search and rescue exercise brought RCMP, Halifax Regional Police, the Canadian Coast Guard, aviation services, and search and rescue members to simulate a real life situation Saturday in the Halifax Harbour and on McNab’s Island.

Aviation is transporting members and volunteers in the air. They are providing thorough training before getting onboard.

Public Information Officer of Search and Rescue Paul Service said simulations like this allow them to combine and hone their skills.

“We come to understand the training abilities from the others’ perspective and what they bring to the table so that when we are faced with a real world situation, we’re good to go,” he said. “Also, we know who is at the other end of the radio, and they’re supportive of us and we’re supportive of them.”

On the ground, a command truck is coordinating the ground search of the scenario, while the coast guard ship is coordinating all of the assets in the water.

“We’ve got digital mappers onboard. Our command teams are making tasking on our truck. The same way coast guard is doing for the boats in the water,” he said.

RCMP works closely with ground search and rescue teams across Nova Scotia. For real life scenarios, an incident commander is responsible for determining whether search and rescue is required to attend.

“Anytime we have a missing person on the ground somewhere, Ground Search and Rescue is often involved because of their vast expertise and experience with the searches for missing persons,” said Inspector and acting Halifax District RCMP Commander Jeremie Landry.

Exercises like these are considered large scale -- the last time emergency exercises were conducted was in 2018.