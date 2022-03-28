N.S. sees rise in COVID-19 cases a week after lifting restrictions

It has been over a week since players stepped off the ice at the Vince Ryan Hockey Tournament – one of the first large gatherings in Nova Scotia – as the province learns to live with COVID-19.

"I'm hearing there have been cases. I don't know the number, the exact number, as a result of that tournament I guess," says Paul Macdonald, CBRM facilities manager.

Even with precautions, a number of those who played in the tournament have now tested positive for the virus.

And it's not only players fighting COVID-19.

"A number of our employees have tested positive, including three that work in the facility," says Macdonald.

"There's no question that there's a perception of a double standard here," says Tom Urbaniak, political science teacher at Cape Breton University.

On Monday, access to the province house had been temporarily suspended for all visitors due to COVID-19. While the liberals agree with Tom Urbaniak, the premier shared on social media that there should never be two different standards for politicians and the public.

Tim Houston continued to say that on Saturday, the speaker's officer issued a memo that introduced new COVID-19 workplace policies, effectively creating a double standard.

He added government does not agree with the decision the speaker's office made on its own.

"It would have been prudent for the government to wait, certainly they were receiving expert advice that they should have waited a little longer on removing those mask mandates," says Urbaniak.

A department of health spokesperson told CTV News in an email that their last report on Thursday showed over 3400 positive PCR results between March 16 and 22.

This is an increased from the previous report of nearly 2900 positive PCR tests.

"Now we are open and we're trying to plan ahead, trying to do the best we can because quite frankly we need to be in business again," says Macdonald.

According to Nova Scotia Health, there are 222 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday.