N.S. seniors can now apply for more grants to feel more comfortable at home

Seniors in Nova Scotia can now apply to an expanded program to help them be more comfortable in their own homes.

The provincial government announced the expansion to The Seniors Care Grant on Thursday.

The program currently helps cover the costs of services such as snow removal, lawn care, and transportation. It was already expanded this year to include phone and internet costs, and certain health services.

Eligible seniors can now get $500 to help with chores, health-care services and heating. They can also apply for a new, one-time grant of $250 to help with heating costs.

"We know that rising costs, growing healthcare needs, and challenges completing household chores make it difficult for some older Nova Scotians to live comfortably in their own homes," said Nova Scotia Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams in a news release. "By expanding the types of services supported through the Seniors Care Grant and helping with heating costs, we are giving seniors the help they need and the peace of mind they deserve."

The heating grant is available to eligible Nova Scotians 65 and older and can be used for the cost of furnace oil, natural gas, propane, firewood, wood pellets and electricity.

Those who already received a grant between Dec. 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022, are still able to apply for a new grant.

“Any bit of help we can get is very much appreciated. It adds up to a big boost for people our age - for our morale, mental health and day-to-day needs,” said Judy Bonnell, a member of the Spencer House Seniors Centre board of directors in Halifax.

Applications to The Seniors Care Grant close on March 31, 2023.

Seniors can apply online.