ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. sexual health clinic can no longer give free birth control to patients in need

    Proponents of British Columbia's move to provide free prescription contraception say the policy could spur other provinces to follow suit but a national plan would best serve people's reproductive needs and slash health-care costs overall. A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli Proponents of British Columbia's move to provide free prescription contraception say the policy could spur other provinces to follow suit but a national plan would best serve people's reproductive needs and slash health-care costs overall. A one-month dosage of hormonal birth control pills is displayed in Sacramento, Calif. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rich Pedroncelli
    Share
    HALIFAX -

     A Halifax sexual health clinic says it can no longer offer free birth control devices to patients because it has run out of donations.

    Dr. Lianne Yoshida says that for years the Reproductive Options and Services Clinic has been using donations to provide contraceptive implant and intrauterine devices (IUDs) to patients who don't have adequate health coverage and can't afford it.

    These quickly reversible birth control options cost between $350 and $420, and can prevent pregnancy for between three and 10 years.

    Yoshida says the donated funds have run out and the last IUD the clinic had in its "compassionate use" stock was given out on Friday.

    The federal government's universal pharmacare legislation would cover IUDs and contraceptive implants, but Yoshida says she's concerned about her patients who can't afford the birth control while they wait to benefit from the coverage.

    Anne Genier, a spokesperson with Health Canada, says the timing of pharmacare's implementation will depend on agreements with provinces and territories.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?

    It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News