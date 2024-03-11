N.S. sexual health clinic can no longer give free birth control to patients in need

HALIFAX -

A Halifax sexual health clinic says it can no longer offer free birth control devices to patients because it has run out of donations.

Dr. Lianne Yoshida says that for years the Reproductive Options and Services Clinic has been using donations to provide contraceptive implant and intrauterine devices (IUDs) to patients who don't have adequate health coverage and can't afford it.

These quickly reversible birth control options cost between $350 and $420, and can prevent pregnancy for between three and 10 years.

Yoshida says the donated funds have run out and the last IUD the clinic had in its "compassionate use" stock was given out on Friday.

The federal government's universal pharmacare legislation would cover IUDs and contraceptive implants, but Yoshida says she's concerned about her patients who can't afford the birth control while they wait to benefit from the coverage.

Anne Genier, a spokesperson with Health Canada, says the timing of pharmacare's implementation will depend on agreements with provinces and territories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.

