N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge

The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy after all.

The Mass Casualty Commission has confirmed that Lisa Banfield will meet with the commissioners Wednesday afternoon for the first in a series of interviews.

Banfield is expected to testify under subpoena at a later date, the commission said.

The development comes as the criminal case against Banfield moves to Nova Scotia’s Restorative Justice Program. If she completes the program, her criminal charge will be withdrawn, which allows her to participate in the inquiry into the mass shootings.

Banfield is accused of illegally providing the shooter with ammunition in the month leading up to the killings. She appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday morning.

She was first charged in December 2020 with unlawfully transferring ammunition to Gabriel Wortman, who killed 22 people and an unborn child during a violent rampage in Nova Scotia in April 2020.

Banfield pleaded not guilty to the charge in May 2021 and was scheduled to go to trial on March 22.

However, the Crown said Wednesday that Banfield will not go to trial, and that her case is entering the restorative justice program instead.

"With respect to the prosecution, we understood that this trial, that Ms. Banfield was charged with transferring ammunition without legal authorization. The focus of that trial would be narrow. It would be focused on whether the Crown could prove those charges," said Crown prosecutor Cory Roberts."

"At the end of the day, it would not allow for the public, and in many ways the victims, to have a forum to understand the larger picture, and so for that reason the Restorative Justice Program allows for a different kind of justice, a different kind of holistic community-based justice."

Banfield’s lawyer, James Lockyer, told reporters Wednesday morning that his client is prepared to tell her story and would meet with the Mass Casualty Commission Wednesday afternoon.

“Issues of domestic violence are obviously going to be important, from my points of view, and the issues of what really happened that night, although I think everyone knows pretty well what happened by now,” said Lockyer.

Banfield's brother and brother-in-law have also been charged with supplying the shooter with ammunition.

James Banfield pleaded guilty in January and will be sentenced on June 1.

Brian Brewster has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in July.

This is a developing story...more to come.