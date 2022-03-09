N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy after all.
The Mass Casualty Commission has confirmed that Lisa Banfield will meet with the commissioners Wednesday afternoon for the first in a series of interviews.
Banfield is expected to testify under subpoena at a later date, the commission said.
The development comes as the criminal case against Banfield moves to Nova Scotia’s Restorative Justice Program. If she completes the program, her criminal charge will be withdrawn, which allows her to participate in the inquiry into the mass shootings.
Banfield is accused of illegally providing the shooter with ammunition in the month leading up to the killings. She appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday morning.
She was first charged in December 2020 with unlawfully transferring ammunition to Gabriel Wortman, who killed 22 people and an unborn child during a violent rampage in Nova Scotia in April 2020.
Banfield pleaded not guilty to the charge in May 2021 and was scheduled to go to trial on March 22.
However, the Crown said Wednesday that Banfield will not go to trial, and that her case is entering the restorative justice program instead.
"With respect to the prosecution, we understood that this trial, that Ms. Banfield was charged with transferring ammunition without legal authorization. The focus of that trial would be narrow. It would be focused on whether the Crown could prove those charges," said Crown prosecutor Cory Roberts."
"At the end of the day, it would not allow for the public, and in many ways the victims, to have a forum to understand the larger picture, and so for that reason the Restorative Justice Program allows for a different kind of justice, a different kind of holistic community-based justice."
Banfield’s lawyer, James Lockyer, told reporters Wednesday morning that his client is prepared to tell her story and would meet with the Mass Casualty Commission Wednesday afternoon.
“Issues of domestic violence are obviously going to be important, from my points of view, and the issues of what really happened that night, although I think everyone knows pretty well what happened by now,” said Lockyer.
Banfield's brother and brother-in-law have also been charged with supplying the shooter with ammunition.
James Banfield pleaded guilty in January and will be sentenced on June 1.
Brian Brewster has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in July.
This is a developing story...more to come.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
Can Ukraine win the war with Russia? PM Trudeau says 'yes'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he thinks Ukraine can win the war with Russia, and will survive as a sovereign country, but how that happens with the least amount of loss possible remains to be determined. Trudeau was asked on Wednesday whether he thought Ukraine could prevail. 'Yes, I do. Unquestionably,' said the prime minister.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
Gymnast who displayed 'Z' symbol says he would show support for Russia again
Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak said on Tuesday he had no regrets after displaying a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine during an event and that he would always stand for peace.
Trudeau calls for recommitment to democracy in face of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Democracy has not been at its best in recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an international audience Wednesday as he called for a recommitment to it in the face of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Polish resort converted to shelter for more than 700 Ukrainian children
A former resort outside of Warsaw, Poland has been converted to a state-run shelter for more than 700 Ukrainian children fleeing Russia's invasion.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
This is when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
-
Ontario is changing how it reports COVID-19 deaths
Ontario is changing how it reports on COVID-19 deaths beginning on Friday in an effort to more accurately reflect fatalities tied to the virus.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Tuesday marked the second anniversary of Alberta's first report of a confirmed COVID-19 case.
-
Canada can increase oil exports to U.S., but can't fill hole left by Russia: experts
Canadian oil producers have some capacity to immediately increase exports to the U.S., industry insiders and analysts say, but anything they can provide in the short-term won't be enough to fill the gap left behind by Russia.
-
Calgary hookah lounge closed due to cockroaches, mouse droppings and missing toilet seat
A southeast Calgary hookah lounge has been closed by health inspectors after a number of violations were discovered including cockroach and mice infestations.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
First wine of defence? Quebec researchers find tannic acid can stop COVID-19 from replicating
Tannic acid can interfere with the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to infect and replicate in human cells, Quebec scientists have found.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
Feds and Alberta to announce high-speed internet progress
Canada's minister of rural economic development is set to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet in Alberta on Wednesday outside of the province's capital city.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Wetaskiwin bar stabbing death
Mounties say they responded to the Old Garage Bar just before 2:30 a.m. on March 8.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies
A 57-year-old Maryland man who had received a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery has died, the University of Maryland Medical Center said Wednesday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after allegedly bilking insurance company
A 48-year old St. Thomas, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly defrauded an insurance company out of $65,000.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous driving conditions force cancellation of Manitoba schools, buses
A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
What is the worst road in Manitoba? CAA wants to know
Voting is officially open for CAA Manitoba’s 10th year of its Worst Roads Campaign.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
This is when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions
The Ontario government has unveiled its timeline for lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and policies. The move comes two years into a pandemic that has resulted in the death of more than 12,000 Ontarians and has dramatically upended life in the province.
-
Ottawa police seek missing 28-year-old woman
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP lay more than 60 charges after guns, drugs seized
On Sunday, Spiritwood RCMP officers spotted two vehicles believed to be suspicious outside a home on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Analyzing 6,000 fatal overdoses in 4 years: Read the B.C. death review panel's recommendations on the opioid crisis
A just-released report from British Columbia's chief coroner service finds the primary cause of illicit drug overdoses in the province is a combination of an increasingly toxic supply and a current policy frame work that it says forces users to unregulated sources.
-
Teen girls rescue stabbing victim at Burnaby coffee shop, suspect arrested
Two teenage girls are being praised for their bravery and quick thinking after they came to the rescue of a stabbing victim in Burnaby.
-
Ukrainian international student calls out B.C. university for not taking harder stance against invasion
Liliya Syvystka is just weeks away from finishing her film production program at the University of British Columbia, but as she prepares for her final thesis, her mind is focused on her home country and her loved ones back in Ukraine.
Regina
-
Trudeau calls for recommitment to democracy in face of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Democracy has not been at its best in recent years, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an international audience Wednesday as he called for a recommitment to it in the face of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Regina doing what it can to combat large amount of snow
Thanks to more snow and gusty winds residents of Regina woke to near zero visibility Tuesday morning and while most people were commuting to work, city crews were already in storm mode.
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
Vancouver Island
-
'Just isn't sustainable': More family doctors leave practice in Greater Victoria
With thousands of patients struggling to find a family doctor on the South Island, physicians who have or are planning to leave say it doesn't make their decision easy.
-
Convoy opposed to COVID-19 mandates will 'occupy' Victoria for months, says organizer
Another convoy of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates is rolling across the country, this time headed for Victoria, where participants are prepared to stay for months, according to the organizer.
-
NEW
NEW | Pacific Salmon Treaty fails to conserve B.C. fish, say advocates
The Pacific Salmon Treaty (PST) is under fire following a report suggesting that Alaskan fisheries are impacting struggling salmon populations by intercepting a significant number of B.C.-bound fish.