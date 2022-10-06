N.S. small businesses affected by Fiona can now apply for financial support

Small businesses in Nova Scotia affected by post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for support through the Small Business Hurricane Relief Program.

In a news release Thursday, the Nova Scotia government says the program will provide eligible small businesses with a one-time grant of $2,500 to help offset the cost of unanticipated closures.

Types of eligible businesses include:

restaurants and licensed drinking establishments

fitness, recreational and leisure facilities

independent retailers

wholesale operators

manufacturers

personal services

repair services

accommodations

independent gas retailers

some self-regulated and unregulated health professionals

live performing arts venues

construction

private daycares

The province says active charities can also apply to the program.

The province says, to be eligible, businesses must have stopped operating due to impacts of Fiona for at least five days between Sept. 23 and Friday, Oct. 7, when they would have been open otherwise.

"Small businesses are such important parts of our communities, and as they work to recover in the aftermath of hurricane Fiona, we know this help can't come soon enough," said Premier Tim Houston in the news release.

"We will continue to work with the business community to understand the ongoing impacts on their operations."

Applications and eligibility information can be found online. Business owners with questions can call 1-888-428-2256 or email SBHRP-APP@novascotia.ca.

The news release adds those without power or access to internet can visit an MLA's office or Access Nova Scotia centre to apply online.

The program is expected to cost up to $10 million.