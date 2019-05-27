The Nova Scotia SPCA is looking for people to provide “barn homes” for feral cats.

The SPCA said it has brought in a number of feral cats from a situation in rural Nova Scotia that got out of control.

“The situation had started innocently with a few unfixed cats and since then has grown beyond her control,” the SPCA said in a news release.

“A feral cat has never had human contact and becomes quite wild,” the SPCA said. “The best option is a barn home environment where they can interact with people at their own pace.

The SPCA says the first 20 cats have been brought into the Dartmouth SPCA and are ready to find their new barn placements.

The cats have all been fixed and tested negative for any disease. The SPCA will also provide instructions to properly introduce them to your barn.

If you have a barn home and would like to provide a “warm, safe space for a feral cat who will in turn work for their room and board,” please email catcolony@spcans.ca