N.S. spends $15M on grape, fruit growers’ recovery from February cold snap

The Nova Scotia government is spending $15 million to help grape and other fruit growers recover from a cold snap that affected their crops last month.

The province’s agriculture minister made the announcement in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday.

Greg Morrow says some farmers he’s spoken to are predicting a full loss of their fruit harvest this year.

“This funding will help cover some of the extraordinary costs producers are facing over the next few years as the full scope of the damage is revealed,” said Morrow in a news release.

Temperatures in the Annapolis Valley, a region of Nova Scotia known for agriculture, reached -25 C on the morning of Feb. 4.

The province says early assessments show that up to 100 per cent of grapes, raspberries, peaches, cherries and plums may be lost this year. The long-term impacts won’t be known until spring.

The fresh fruit harvest in Nova Scotia had a market value of $96 million last year.

Steve Ells, president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, says the province’s wine industry attracts people the world over.

“That success starts with the grapes we grow,” said Ells in the release. “The damage this polar vortex caused doesn't just affect this year's harvest, but the coming years as well.”

The Department of Agriculture will work with industry representatives over the next few months to design and deliver programs that will meet their needs. The province says it will help with losses not covered by crop insurance.

The new fund may also support replant programs and climate change and mitigation projects, says the province.