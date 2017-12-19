

Students and parents in the Halifax area are raising concerns with the provincial government’s new attendance policy, claiming it doesn’t properly factor in doctor appointments.

Student Rebecca Ryan lives with a chronic neuropathic pain disorder, meaning she suddenly feels pain for no reason. She says it’s led to her missing school because she’s at the IWK.

“Despite the letters that they have sent to the school to tell them that I am required to make regular appointments, it's still just an absence,” Rebecca says.

The newly-implemented policy states that "absence refers to any time that a student is not in class or not participating in a school activity." That means a doctor appointment counts as an absence.

The attendance police took effect Oct. 1. Among other things, it took away what's known as "special circumstances."

The rules state that if a student is absent, "a teacher can recommend loss of credit when a student has missed 20 per cent of class time due to any absences … the principal will make the final decision around loss of credit."

There's about 195 days in a school year. Twenty per cent is about 38 absences. While that may seem like a lot, some parents say their child has missed that much time and still maintained good grades.

“Last year when she had 45 days absence, she finished junior high school with a 98 average,” says parent Kim Slack.

Slack says her daughter also has a chronic illness and is scheduled for surgery in the new year. She’s concerned her absences will rack up.

“Chronic disease is not being giving the value of an athlete who's attending school-related sports activities, because (sports-related activities) was given special circumstances,” says Slack.

The province says the policy is about encouraging students to be in school where they learn best

“We understand students may be absent for many reasons. If a student is occasionally sick, that is not going to have an impact. When a student knows they will be out longer due to illness or to participate in national sports or other activities, the policy allows for that. They can submit an educational plan to keep up or catch up on work,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Students started a petition against the policy and have received about 400 signatures.

“It's for the students of the future so that they don't have to go through the same thing that we're struggling with right now,” says high school student Katie Watters.

The students say they understand the reason behind the policy, but feel there are parts that need to change.

