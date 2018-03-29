

CTV Atlantic





A group of Nova Scotia students is being recognized for their efforts after they spent their March break building a home for a family in need in the Dominican Republic.

Ten Grade 12 students from West Kings District High School in Auburn, N.S., and three parent chaperones made up the Dream Team Dominican 2018.

The group built a home for a young widow and her five children. They also visited a pregnancy resource centre and brought school supplies to give to children.

“There was a speaker who came up to us and said that kids there can’t go to school without a pencil, so it was cool to think that I helped a kid go to school with just a simple pencil,” says student Cameron Jackman.

The students organized a number of fundraisers, including barbecues and bottle drives, to pay for their building supplies and help fund part of the trip.

They say they learned a lot from the experience, which they will take with them beyond high school.

“I found that we take for granted how nice and how large our houses are, because they were so grateful to have the house we built for them,” says student Erin LeBlanc.

Nova Scotia’s top politicians recognized the students Thursday in the legislature.