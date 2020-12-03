HALIFAX -- A 57-year-old taxi driver from Lower Sackville, N.S. has been charged with theft after police say he stole more than $20,000 from a client’s bank account.

East Hants RCMP say they received a report on Nov. 23, that a taxi driver in the East Hants area had stolen a passenger's bank card and gained access to the passenger's PIN.

Police say he used the banking information to steal more than $20,000 from the victim over a period of time, and also allegedly uttered threats related to the victim of the theft.

On Wednesday, police charged 57-year-old Rodney Bryan McCarthy of Lower Sackville with theft over $5,000, and uttering threats related to the victim of the theft.

McCarthy was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on January 18, 2021.

Police believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone who thinks they could be a victim, or knows someone who could be a victim to contact East Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers.