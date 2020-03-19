NEW WATERFORD, N.S. -- A New Waterford, N.S. taxi service is stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic and offering free grocery pick-up and delivery for vulnerable community members.

Elizabeth Doyle and Chuck Ogley understand that many people are nervous about going out to stock up on groceries during the COVID-19 crisis. The District 11 Taxi co-owners are doing what they can to help eliminate some of the stress during these trying times.

“We know a lot of people are scared about getting supplies,” says Ogley. “So we removed taxi fares from taking people to the grocery stores or the pharmacies here in New Waterford.”

Now, they are taking things a step further. Beginning Friday, the company will offer free grocery pick-up and delivery for vulnerable people who are self-isolating.

“We opened a business here in New Waterford a little over two years ago and New Waterford has been good to us,” says Ogley.

While the pair is happy to be able to give back to their community, Doyle has another, more personal, motive. Her mother, Mary, died three months ago of lung disease. With others close to her mom's age at-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic, Doyle wanted to do something to help and honour her mother's memory at the same time.

“I think she'd be very proud,” says Doyle. “So that in itself means the world to me.”

In a community with an aging population, the hope is that a number of people will benefit from having their goods delivered.

“I know I wouldn't want my mother to be having to go out and be in the grocery stores, around people,” says Doyle. “So if we can provide that service and give people a sense of security and safety.”

For their own safety, the pair will accept payments through e-transfer. They plan to keep their distance from customers, knocking, and then calling to let them know their groceries have arrived.

Doyle and Ogley say their plan is to continue the service until the pandemic has passed.