N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing student at school
A teacher is facing an assault charge and has been placed on leave after being accused of pushing a child at a school in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
The RCMP started investigating an alleged incident involving a female teacher and a student after receiving a request for assistance from the Nova Scotia Department of Community Services on April 11.
Kristen Loyst, communications officer for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre, has confirmed to CTV News that the teacher works at Three Mile Plains District School.
Police allege the teacher was witnessed pushing a student in a classroom at the school on April 7 and that the child hit their head on the floor.
Police say the incident was reported right away.
The investigation led the RCMP to arrest a 27-year-old woman from Falmouth, N.S., at the Windsor West Hants detachment on Tuesday.
The woman, who has not been identified, is facing an assault charge. She is due to appear in Windsor provincial court on June 14 at 10 a.m.
CTV News reached out to the RCMP for more information, including the age of the child and whether they were injured, but police would not provide any additional details.
“In consideration of the victim and their family we can not provide those details,” said Const. Guillaume Tremblay in an email.
TEACHER PLACED ON LEAVE
Loyst confirmed to CTV News that the teacher has been on leave since the alleged incident was reported to the school in early April.
"We are fully cooperating with the RCMP investigation but are unable to comment further on matters before the courts," said Loyst in an email.
“The school’s priority continues to be the safety and well-being of students. The school is communicating with families, and staff are focused on supporting students. A school counsellor is available for students who may need additional support.”
CTV News also reached out to the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, but President Paul Wozney declined to comment on the matter.
“The NSTU will not be providing comment whereas the matter is the subject of active investigation and is now before the courts,” said Wozney.
