N.S. teacher comes up with novel way to give back to the community

A Nova Scotia teacher and book lover has come up with a novel way to give back to her community.

Stephanie Isenor started the “Turning Pages for Charity” Facebook group back in 2018.

“We accept donations of books and we sell them and donate 90 per cent of the profits back to local people in need,” she says.

Isenor runs the charity out of her home in Lantz, N.S., with help from other volunteers.

“Basically people donate books to us, we post them in our Facebook group,” she says. “We raise money for local people in need and try and help out people that really need some extra help.”

The group doesn’t have specific charities or people that they donate to.

“Instead, any member in the group is welcome to fill out a nomination form and nominate somebody that they know, or somebody who they think could use an extra little financial boost,” says Isenor.

She adds that the response from the community has been “incredible.”

“We want to give back, just because you’re not always comfortable to speak up and ask for help. So, it’s nice when we can kind of put money into the hands of people who otherwise wouldn’t get it.”

To date, “Turning Pages for Charity” has raised over $13,000 dollars.