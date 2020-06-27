HALIFAX -- A teen is facing hefty fines following a stunting incident in Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Thursday night.

On Thursday, at around 9:25 p.m., a N.S. RCMP officer spotted a car travelling at high speeds on Highway 125 between Exit 3 and Exit 4, passing several vehicles in the passing lane. RCMP say, upon activating the RADAR, the officer measured the car's speed at 162 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police say the officer stopped the car and charged a 17-year-old male from Sydney with stunting under the Nova Scotia Vehicle Act – a fine of $2,422.50. Meanwhile, the vehicle was seized and impounded.

RCMP is reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on roads in Nova Scotia. Residents are asked to report unsafe driving by calling RCMP at 1-800-803-7267 or 911.