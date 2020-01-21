N.S. teen charged with attempted murder after man stabbed
Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:41PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 7:38AM AST
CAMBRIDGE, N.S. -- Kings County RCMP have charged a 15-year-old youth with attempted murder after disturbance at a residence in Cambridge, N.S. Monday evening.
"Police were told a youth stabbed a man with a knife," the RCMP said in a news release. "RCMP officers arrived at the home and arrested the 15-year-old youth without incident, then assisted the injured man. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what is believed to be serious but non life-threatening injuries."
Police say the Cambridge teen has been charged with:
- attempted murder
- aggravated assault
- assault
- uttering threats
- breach of conditions
Police say the accused was held in custody overnight and set to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.