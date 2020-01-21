CAMBRIDGE, N.S. -- Kings County RCMP have charged a 15-year-old youth with attempted murder after disturbance at a residence in Cambridge, N.S. Monday evening.

"Police were told a youth stabbed a man with a knife," the RCMP said in a news release. "RCMP officers arrived at the home and arrested the 15-year-old youth without incident, then assisted the injured man. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what is believed to be serious but non life-threatening injuries."

Police say the Cambridge teen has been charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated assault

assault

uttering threats

breach of conditions

Police say the accused was held in custody overnight and set to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.