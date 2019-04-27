

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old has been charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act after being clocked going 142 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre per hour speed zone.

The driver was stopped on Highway 7 in Geogogan, N.S. on Thursday. The teens vehicle was seized, towed and his driver’s license has been suspended for seven days.

The minor is facing a fine of $2,422.50.

Police are reminding everyone that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury or fatal collisions on our roads.