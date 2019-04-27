Featured
N.S. teen charged with stunting after going 52 km/hr over speed limit
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:59PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, April 27, 2019 6:36PM ADT
A 17-year-old has been charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act after being clocked going 142 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre per hour speed zone.
The driver was stopped on Highway 7 in Geogogan, N.S. on Thursday. The teens vehicle was seized, towed and his driver’s license has been suspended for seven days.
The minor is facing a fine of $2,422.50.
Police are reminding everyone that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury or fatal collisions on our roads.