N.S. teen earns right to represent Canada at world junior dart championships

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia native Emily Alford is one of four teens that have been selected to represent Team Canada at the Junior Darts Corporation World Championship next month in Spain.

"We have a great team going and I can't wait to be able to wear the Canadian flag again. It's a huge honour to able to wear the flag and go oversees to represent everybody here," said Emily.

The 16-year-old played in two qualifying events this past weekend in Ontario to earn a spot on the team.

"Starting at the beginning of the weekend, I wasn't shooting too well, so I was very nervous going into the rest of the weekend," said Emily. "But, I tried my best and had some fun and I pulled through in the end."

The Junior Darts Corporation World Championship will take place from Nov. 23 to 26.

"She never stops amazing me," said Krista Alford, Emily's mother. "Seeing her on big stages in her own country and then in foreign countries is pretty amazing."

Darts are a family affair for the Alfords, and Emily is no stranger to the spotlight. She has already taken home a number of awards.

"In 2019, I became, at the Nationals, I became the junior female singles champion, which unfortunately we haven't been able to have the Nationals again, so technically, I am still the reigning junior girls champion although I have aged out now," said Emily.

One of the highlights of Emily's young dart career is meeting 10-time ladies world champion Trina Gulliver.

"Getting to learn from her and the other ladies of that calibre has been one of the most amazing things that I have gotten to do, 'cause getting to see how they play and how they practice and getting tips, it definitely changes your game," said Emily.

Now in her senior year of high school, Emily plans to pursue a career. Right now, the teen is busy juggling homework and practicing darts as she prepares to hit the world stage.

"It's really cool to be able to go and be one of the only girls competing in the competition," she said.

Fundraisers are now underway to help offset the costs of the competition.