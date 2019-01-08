

CTV Atlantic





A 15-year-old Nova Scotia boy is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed a police officer repeatedly with a screwdriver.

Antigonish District RCMP responded to a call at a home on Mugasun Road in Paq'tnkek First Nation at 9:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the teenaged suspect had left the home before officers arrived. One officer stayed at the home to talk to the complainant while two other officers searched the area to try to find the teen.

Police say the teen returned to the home and the officer tried to arrest him and prevent him from going further into the home.

Investigators allege the boy then grabbed a screwdriver and tried to stab the police officer. Both fell to the ground and a scuffle ensued. Police say the teen stabbed the RCMP officer repeatedly and reached for his pistol.

The teen eventually dropped the screwdriver and was subdued by the police officer. More RCMP officers arrived at the scene and assisted in the teen’s arrest.

Police say the RCMP officer’s body armour and winter clothing protected him and he only sustained minor injuries.

In addition to attempted murder, the teen is facing charges of assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.

The teen was held in custody overnight and appeared in Antigonish provincial court Monday. He is due back in court Tuesday.