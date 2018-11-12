

CTV Atlantic





A 16-year-old Nova Scotia girl is facing public mischief charges after she allegedly lied about being abducted.

The RCMP responded to an abduction call in Fall River, N.S. just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the teen sent texts to her mother saying that some people were trying to take her out of the province.

However, when police started investigating, they discovered the girl was actually with her friends in Liverpool, N.S.

The teen was arrested in Greenfield, N.S. and taken to a family member’s home.

She is due in court on Dec. 20 to face public mischief charges.