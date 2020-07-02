HALIFAX -- For the third straight day, Nova Scotia is reporting a new case of COVID-19, with the latest case involving a temporary foreign worker.

A provincial press release issued on Thursday says the new case was identified on Wednesday and is a temporary foreign worker, who likely received the infection outside of Canada. The individual has been self-isolating since arriving in the province, as required.

"These new cases highlight the importance of our public health directives, particularly the 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival in Nova Scotia," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "These directives are in place to protect us and I ask all Nova Scotians to continue to take care and respect the rules."

On Tuesday, the province announced its first new case since June 9, involving a person who had travelled internationally. Another positive test was reported on Wednesday. The province says all three active cases are international travel related.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 284 tests on Wednesday.

To date, the province has 53,994 negative test results, 1,064 positive cases, 63 deaths and three active cases.Nine-hundred and ninety-eight cases are now resolved.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

Two people are currently in hospital – both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.

Atlantic Canada ‘bubble’

Starting Friday, residents of Atlantic Canada can visit the four provinces without having to self-isolate.

Atlantic Canadians must still abide by the public health directives in place in each province, such as practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

Residents shouldn’t travel if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Each province will choose their own processes to track and monitor travellers. In Nova Scotia, proof of Atlantic residency will be required to enter the province.

Visitors from outside Atlantic Canada must still adhere to the entry requirements in place in each of the four provinces.

Cases By Zone

Of the three active cases, one was identified in the western zone, while the other two were identified in the central zone.

As of Wednesday, the cases are identified in the following zones.

Western zone: 53 cases

Central zone: 900 cases

Northern zone: 57 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

The government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority's four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

Symptoms And Self-Isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: