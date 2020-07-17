HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is expected to announce the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Strang will make the announcement during a news conference at 12 p.m. AT. It will be livestreamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for the second day in a row, despite having tested almost 1,000 people on Wednesday and Thursday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 499 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday and 491 tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 59,124 negative test results.

TWO ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases remains at 1,067, though 1,002 cases are considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

There are also no longer any patients in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 903 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to July 26.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: