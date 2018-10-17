Featured
N.S. to broaden PTSD benefits for first responders as of next week
First responders in N.S. with PTSD will now have easier access to mental health services
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 1:58PM ADT
HALIFAX - Nova Scotia first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder will have an easier time accessing workers' compensation benefits beginning Oct. 26.
The province has eliminated a requirement that those in emergency response occupations must prove that a PTSD diagnosis is work-related.
The updated Workers' Compensation Act regulations, first unveiled last year, will clarify who is eligible for presumption and who can diagnose PTSD.
For a claim to be considered under the Act, PTSD must be diagnosed by a psychiatrist or registered psychologist.
Eligible workers include police, paid and volunteer firefighters, paramedics, nurses, correctional officers, continuing care assistants, emergency-response dispatchers and sheriffs covered by the Workers' Compensation Board.
The board says eligible workers with a PTSD diagnosis received on or after Oct. 26, 2013, can refile a claim even if they were denied benefits in the past.