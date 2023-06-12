N.S. to cover more dental treatments for children, people with intellectual disabilities

Nova Scotia says it's expanding its provincially-funded oral care program to cover two more dental treatments for people with intellectual disabilities and children.

In a statement Monday, the Department of Health said the two services being added to the province’s oral care programs for children and people with intellectual disabilities are beneficial preventative treatments.

The treatments are dental scaling, which is a type of cleaning that goes below the gum line to remove plaque, and a silver diamine fluoride application, which stops the spread of cavities. It will also cover sedation with the fluoride treatment.

“Prevention is key to good oral health, which starts early in life, and coverage for services like sedation and fluoride will support better access to care. A healthy mouth plays a vital part in overall health and wellbeing,” Juli Waterbury, president of the Nova Scotia Dental Association, said in a statement.

Beginning July 4, these treatments will be available for those who are eligible for the province's special needs or children’s oral health programs.

The province will also cover the cost of dentists' specialized training to perform the treatments.

Paying for these treatments is expected to cost $4.7 million in the first year, the province said.

"As a government, we are committed to improving access to dental care for children in Nova Scotia," Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, said in a statement.

