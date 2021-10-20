N.S. to maintain rent cap, build 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan plan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent cap while it creates more affordable housing.
The Tim Houston-led PC government, says the rent cap, which is currently tied to the provincial state of emergency, will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2023, while more supply is being built.
The province will also spend nearly $35 million to support over 1,100 new affordable housing units throughout Nova Scotia and make 425 new rent supplements available immediately.
"We want people to have a place to live that is safe and affordable," Premier Tim Houston said in a release.
"We are moving forward with several initiatives that will see Nova Scotians have access to affordable housing. We know we need to do more, and we are."
Another part of the strategy involves reintroducing the planning task force to focus on faster planning and development approvals for large residential projects in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
The chair will be appointed by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and membership will come from the province and the municipality.
It will focus on analyzing and approving large residential developments in the Halifax area.
MORE STUDENT HOUSING
Another strategy to relieve the housing shortage is to focus on increasing student housing.
As a result, the province plans to build new residences at three NSCC campuses and create a provincewide student housing strategy.
1,100 AFFORDABLE UNITS
The strategy to create more affordable housing units will be a combination of new construction projects, as well a repurposing provincially owned properties.
Staff will work with community groups, municipalities and others to get projects underway on provincially owned lands as quickly as possible.
Specific details will be made available once agreements have been finalized with partners.
MASTER TRANSPORTATION PLAN
Nova Scotia will also create a regional transportation group, which will include engineers and planners from the municipality and the province, to create a master transportation plan for HRM as the city continues to grow.
The group will review roads, ferries and public transit so that the transportation system is set up for rapid residential growth in the coming years.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
