N.S. to more than double number of sexual violence therapists in the province
N.S. to more than double number of sexual violence therapists in the province
The Nova Scotia government is spending $14 million over five years on a new sexual violence therapy program.
It will be led by the Avalon Sexual Assualt Centre in Halifax.
The centre says the funding will more than double the number of provincially-funded sexual violence therapists in Nova Scotia — from 11 to 24 — by March 2023.
The therapists will be distributed across all four health authority zones in the province, with four in the Eastern Zone, three in the Northern Zone, four in the Western Zone and nine in the Central Zone.
“This means working collaboratively across sectors to eliminate barriers related to geography and social factors,” said executive director of the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre, Sarah Rodimon, in a news release.
“We are particularly dedicated to alleviating barriers for rural communities, Indigenous communities, African Nova Scotians, and men and men-identified individuals."
The province says four of the new positions will be designated for African Nova Scotian and Indigenous therapists.
The province is currently giving money to seven community organizations across Nova Scotia to deliver trauma therapy to survivors — but the government says this model has resulted in a lack of access for some marginalized groups.
The Avalon Sexual Assault Centre will now work with existing community organizations to better meet the needs of all survivors.
“People dealing with the trauma of sexual violence deserve the best therapy we can offer,” said Brian Comer, the minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, in the release.
“The Avalon Sexual Assault Centre has decades of experience in this field. They are experts, and I know they will do a phenomenal job of implementing a provincial model.”
The contract for the service will be managed by Nova Scotia Health.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Pope Francis travels to Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
Quebecers are gathering in the provincial capital ahead of the arrival of Pope Francis for the next leg of what the pontiff has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
-
Still confused about whether you should get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s what you need to know
Here is what you need to know about getting a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Some 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
-
$77K in drugs seized, charges laid in downtown Calgary trafficking investigation
Officers stopped the suspect on July 13 after he was spotted driving a stolen vehicle.
-
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Hockey Canada says it has paid out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and sexual abuse claims since 1989, with $6.8 million of that related to serial abuser Graham James.
Montreal
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton
The plane carrying Pope Francis has arrived in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton this morning.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Edmonton
-
Pope leaves Alberta for next stops in reconciliation journey
Pope Francis left Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday morning to continue his 'penitential pilgrimage' across Canada.
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
-
Dump truck driver involved in collision didn't have a licence, Sault OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police in Sault Ste Marie have charged the dump truck driver involved in a July 22 collision on Highway 17 with three offences.
London
-
Estimated $100,000 in damages following Egerton Street house fire
Two occupants are safe and damages are estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in east London Wednesday afternoon.
-
OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash
OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.
-
'Honour the contract': Tough advice from real estate experts
Are you thinking about backing out of that new house you recently purchased? Industry experts have a piece of advice — don’t do it.
Winnipeg
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Funnel clouds possible in Winnipeg, parts of southeastern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say there was a skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
-
Ottawa police release video of Ritchie Street shooting suspects
Ottawa police have released video of suspects in a brazen daytime shooting that left one person with critical injuries earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public to aid in search for mom and son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon highrise
A man who apparently lost his footing while working outside Saskatchewan's tallest building was feeling thankful late Wednesday morning after he was rescued by firefighters.
-
'It's just God': Man credits passers-by for saving his younger brother after crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
Retribution for Whistler gangland shooting could take years, not months, anti-gang agency says
A recent incident of gang warfare spilling out into a busy area of British Columbia had some bystanders fearing for their lives, and prompted concerns that the violence is escalating.
-
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
Regina
-
These rural Sask. communities are slated to get cell service upgrades
Cell towers serving 30 rural Saskatchewan communities are slated to be upgraded to improve wireless service.
-
Here's what's happening at the Queen City Ex
The annual Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is set to be filled to the brim with musical performances, rides, festival foods, and much more from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 at the REAL District.
-
New Tylosaur exhibit opens at T. Rex Discovery Centre
The T. Rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) in Eastend, Sask. has put the final touches on a new Tylosaur exhibit, which also includes a new display panel.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. teacher barred from teaching shop class after student's hair ripped out by machine
A B.C. teacher is barred from teaching in "any classroom in which there is machinery with moving parts" after several students were injured in his woodshop class, including one eighth-grader who lost a large clump of hair and had to get stitches after an accident with a wood planer.
-
Airbnb ranks Victoria among most popular places in Canada for remote workers
With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the landscape of working conditions across North America, Airbnb says more and more people are looking to travel and work at the same time.
-
Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating now that 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.