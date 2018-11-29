

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's transportation minister says his department is undertaking an immediate review of parade permits following last weekend's death of a four-year-old girl at a Christmas parade in Yarmouth.

Lloyd Hines says the traffic services division is considering whether safety conditions can be improved around the permitting process.

The minister also says he's not ruling out possible safety regulations as part of the new Traffic Safety Act, which was passed last fall.

He says his department would be taking a "deep dive" on the issue.

Hines says it's not enough to simply put the responsibility for safety onto parade organizers as currently is the case, adding that the province and municipalities need to be more diligent about the enforcement of safety measures.

MaCali Cormier died after she was run over by a float as Yarmouth's annual Christmas Parade of Lights was drawing to a close.