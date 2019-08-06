

THE CANADIAN PRESS





MIDDLETON, N.S. -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has announced $12 million for the construction of a new primary health centre in the Annapolis Valley.

The centre will be built next to Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Middleton.

The Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation has also committed $1 million towards the project.

The new health centre will replace the aging medical clinic next to the hospital. It will be six times larger with more exam rooms, meeting rooms, a larger registration and waiting area and more space for training medical residents.

McNeil says the new centre will improve working conditions for health professionals and support training for medical residents.

A tender for construction of the clinic was issued last week, with work expected to start in the fall and take about a year to complete.

"Our collaborative family practice team is thrilled about today's announcement to move forward with building a new, modern clinic for our team," Dr. Leslie Ribeiro of the Middleton Collaborative Practice said in a news release Tuesday.

"This will enable our practice to continue to provide quality primary care for our patients, train more residents, recruit new doctors and other primary care providers to join our team, which will improve access to care for the community."