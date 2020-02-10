HALIFAX -- After being at the centre of municipal debate for years, it seems the issue of ridesharing is now headed to the Nova Scotia legislature.

The opposition Progressive Conservatives say they plan to introduce legislation that would pave the way for services like Uber and Lyft throughout the province.

In 2020, in Halifax, options for getting from A to B outside of public transit remain somewhat limited.

HRM finally green-lighted ridesharing services last month, but stipulated a number of fees, levies, and checks -- and the requirement that drivers have a Class 4 licence – just like cab drivers.

Approval lies in part with the province, which would have to alter the Motor Vehicle Act.

"It's available in 65 countries, 700 cities, you know?" said Nova Scotia's PC leader Tim Houston.

Houston says there was plenty of talk about ridesharing at the party's annual general meeting on the weekend, and he plans to introduce legislation that would remove many of the barriers, simply requiring drivers to hold a valid Class 5 licence for at least three years, pass criminal record checks every two, and complete a training program, covering everything from safe driving to conflict-resolution.

"It's happening all over the world," Houston said. "They've figured it out. We should be able to figure it out in this province, too. Let's move forward with technology."

Long-time advocates for the service are hopeful the initiative will be enough to drive ridesharing forward.

"If the government wants to be stubborn on this, they're going to have 88 per cent of the population upset at them," said Halifax Regional Coun. Matt Whitman.

Todd MacDonald of HRM Ride Hail says that, so far, all of his group's communication with Stephen McNeil's Liberal government has been "reasonable."

"They seem to have a very good approach," MacDonald said. "Maybe Tim jumped in here and beat them to the punch, but our communications with the province were very favourable that they were going to put in place the necessary tools and regulations that we could actually have Uber and Lyft in our city."

Houston insists safety would be top priority, and notes the instant feedback posted by riders is a powerful tool to help ensure it.

For its part, the government says it's already working on the file, and has met with Uber, Lyft and HRM.

A spokesperson says "the department is working to balance the needs of all stakeholders, and believes it can find a solution through regulations rather than legislation. More details are expected in the near-future."

The Conservatives say they plan to introduce the ridesharing legislation shortly after the house resumes sitting on Feb. 20.