

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The second in a trio of Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives shifting to federal politics says he'll keep drawing a salary as a member of the legislature -- despite calls from the premier for him to step down.

Chris d'Entremont, a 49-year-old former minister of health, announced Saturday he has won the federal nomination as the Conservative party candidate for the riding of West Nova in the fall federal election.

That comes a week after the naming of Alfie MacLeod, a veteran Cape Breton member of the legislature, to run in Cape Breton-Canso for the Conservatives.

Meanwhile, Eddie Orrell, the Tory member for Northside-Westmount for eight years, is seeking the nomination in the federal riding of Sydney-Victoria, while NDP member Lenore Zann has said she intends to seek the Liberal nomination for the Truro-area riding of Cumberland-Colchester.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil has said it makes "no sense" that three Progressive Conservatives and one NDP member would continue to build up their pensions and receive provincial funds as they begin campaigning for a federal job.

However, d'Entremont says he won't immediately resign his seat when the government has left seats vacant for months in the past, leaving constituents without representation.