NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. – The mood was upbeat in North Sydney today as veterans marched to the community’s cenotaph – but today has nothing on the way the town celebrated 100 years ago when they became the first to find out the war was coming to an end.

“They were going around with pots and pans, banging them together and everything else, hollering, having a big party, it was quite a celebration that day,” said Legion member, Harry Taylor.

On November 10, 1918, word first came across the Atlantic Ocean that the Great War would finally come to an end the following day with the signing of the armistice on November 11.

A telegraph operator in North Sydney was the first to receive the great news, well ahead of the rest of the continent.

“North Sydney was the first place the cable came over on November 10th from overseas. North Sydney was the first point of contact for the rest of Canada,” said Carl Wall, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19 president.

“I can remember the old telegraph office up there, and I knew some of the ladies who worked there during the war, and it must have been quite a thrill to be the first to get that news,” said Cecil MacLeod, former Legion president.

To mark the centennial, the North Sydney Historical Society held celebrations yesterday. Poor weather forced the party indoors, but they re-enacted as many elements of that jubilant day as possible.

Today, added extra significance to the already poignant Remembrance Day commemorations.

“I’m sure everybody was thinking about it, it was a great thing that the war was finally over. Everybody celebrated back then, and I’m sure everyone is happy now,” said Wall.

With file from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald