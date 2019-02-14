

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's transportation minister says he doesn't have answers at this point about what would happen if a metaphorical "scud missile" somehow "took out" planning around the Yarmouth ferry's move to Bar Harbor, Maine, this year.

Lloyd Hines unexpectedly used the 1990s Gulf War reference as reporters pressed him for an update on the ferry's status and on contract details for the 2019 season expected to begin in June.

Hines had few answers following today's cabinet meeting, although he did say he is confident there will be ferry service this year.

He says he understands demolition work is underway at the Bar Harbor terminal, but couldn't say whether the province is paying for that work and he also couldn't give an overall cost for the move to Bar Harbor.

He also says the heavily subsidized private operator, Bay Ferries, is yet to sign a new lease deal with the province and with the Town of Bar Harbor.

Hines says he expects to be updated in a briefing by department staff next week.

The opposition Tories and NDP say the minister's lack of knowledge about the financial details related to the move from Portland, Maine, to Bar Harbor points to mismanagement of the ferry file by the Liberal government.